‘Will take a good decision on Vanniyar quota law’

CHENNAI

24 June 2021 01:20 IST

CM replies to PMK member’s request

The Tamil Nadu government will take a “good decision” on the PMK’s request for issuing necessary government orders to implement the legislation that provides 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community in education and employment, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said.

“A good decision will definitely be taken after consulting officials in the relevant departments over the request made by the member [PMK member G.K. Mani from Pennagaram],” Mr. Stalin said.

He also recalled receiving a letter from PMK founder S. Ramadoss, highlighting the significance of implementing the legislation.

