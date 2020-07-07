‘Will follow safety norms before market reopening’

CHENNAI

07 July 2020 00:12 IST

The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that all safety protocols would be followed and necessary disinfection measures would be carried out before reopening the wholesale fruits and vegetables market complex in Koyambedu, Chennai.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha recorded the submission made by State government pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan before disposing of a public interest litigation petition preferred by activist ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy for establishment of disinfection tunnels.

Initially, the SGP opposed the case filed by the activist on the ground that he had so far not paid costs imposed on him by the court in many cases for having filed several frivolous litigations which had led to wasting of precious judicial time of the court.

Stating that the efficacy of the disinfection tunnels was questionable, the SGP told the court that the officials concerned would take all necessary safety protocols into consideration before deciding to reopen the Koyambedu wholesale market.