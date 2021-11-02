Widespread rains to continue over Tamil Nadu, schools in many districts shut on Tuesday

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 11:52 IST

Heavy rain predicted over delta and some southern districts; coastal districts to get moderate rainfall

Most parts of Tamil Nadu received a good spell of rainfall early on Tuesday, and schools in several districts declared a holiday due to the incessant rains.

Schools, including in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, remained closed on Tuesday.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Marakkanam in Villupuram district recorded very heavy rainfall of 20 cm, the highest amount received in Tamil Nadu for the day. Many other weather stations in the State, including Nannilam in Tiruvarur district and Cuddalore district received heavy rainfall of 12 cm followed by Vedasandur in Dindigul and Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai district with 10 cm each.

Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore district and Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district also registered heavy rainfall of 9 each, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Weather stations around Chennai too received moderate to rather heavy rains. Ponneri in Tiruvallur recorded 6 cm of rainfall; Mahabalipuram (5 cm), Meenambakkam and Kelambakkam, Taramani and Gummidipoondi recorded 4 cm of rainfall. Nungambakkkam received 3 cm of rains.

Widespread rains over the State are set to continue on Tuesday too, and heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the delta districts, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Kanyakumari districts on Tuesday. Most places in coastal TN may experience rains of moderate intensity.

The low pressure that lies over the Comorin area and adjoining the north Sri Lanka coast, is expected to move north-northwestwards and become more well-marked in the next 48 hours. The weather system and strengthening of lower level easterlies will trigger rainfall over the State for few more days in the State.