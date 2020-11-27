Water level touches 100 feet again at Mettur dam, fourth time this year

SALEM

27 November 2020 13:34 IST

The inflow of water to Mettur Dam increased on Friday, and the water level was at 100 feet for fourth time this year.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level at the dam attained 100ft at 12.05 p.m. on Friday against a total scale of 120ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 64,582 mcft. The dam received an inflow of 8,111 cusecs of water. The discharge to Cauvery river was maintained at 500 cusecs of water and discharge through the East-West canal was maintained at 250 cusecs of water.

Advertising

Advertising