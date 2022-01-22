Water level in Mullaperiyar, Vaigai dams

MADURAI

22 January 2022 19:14 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 324 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.77 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 642 cusecs and a discharge of 719 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,666 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

