Water level drops in Mettur dam

SALEM

24 January 2022 01:40 IST

Water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 110.80 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet on Sunday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 758 cusecs and the discharge was 8,000 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 79.55 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) againstthe full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.

Water level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode dropped below 100 feet and stood at 99.25 feet against the FRL of 105 feet.

Advertising

Advertising

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 855 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 700 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose.