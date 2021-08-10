Wakf Board chief calls on Prince of Arcot

CHENNAI

10 August 2021 01:06 IST

Tamil Nadu Wakf Board Chairman M. Abdul Rahman called on Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at his ancestral home Amir Mahal in the city on Sunday and sought his good wishes on becoming the chief of the Wakf Board.

According to a press release, while thanking the Chairman, the Prince urged him to develop the income of the Wakf properties in the State so that the religious places could be improved.

Sri Lanka envoy’s visit

Later, the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner, D. Venkateshwaran, along with his wife, paid a courtesy visit to the Prince of Arcot. During their discussions, the Prince recalled the historic and cordial long relationship between India and Sri Lanka with regard to socio-cultural activities and trade.

Advertising

Advertising