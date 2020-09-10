VIT varsity day held

CHENNAI

Students should not stop reading as it will help them in life, Madras High Court judge S. Vimala said.

Speaking at the Vellore Institute of Technology’s virtual University Day function on Wednesday, she said practical training and knowledge would help them gain confidence to become entrepreneurs.

Institute’s assistant vice-president Kadhambari S. Viswanathan said digital devices had become the main facilitators for work and personal interaction.

“Virtual world gives you a false sense of security and pretense. We should create awareness about the disadvantages and threats that come with the technology. As long as we are masters of the technology, we can use it,” she said.

She called for making technology safe for the people.

VIT vice-president Sankar Viswanathan announced the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for the Best Outgoing Student (non-engineering and engineering categories).

Announcements of various others awards for meritorious students were also made.