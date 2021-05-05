VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 to be conducted online from May 28 to 31

VELLORE

In the wake of COVID - 19 pandemic, the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021 will be conducted as an online, remote proctored examination on May 28, 29 and 31, 2021.

Applications will close on May 20. Candidates are requested to complete their applications at the earliest and take the examinations in a safe environment.

For further details please check Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) website www.vit.ac.in.