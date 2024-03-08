Villupuram MP urges Railways to postpone decision to close Janakipuram railway gate

March 08, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - VILLUPURAM

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged Southern Railway to postpone its decision to permanently close the Janakipuram railway gate near Villupuram junction. He said the closure should take place only after a suitable alternative route was identified by the Railway authorities.

In a letter addressed to the General Manager of Southern Railways, Tiruchi Division, Mr. Ravikumar said the Railway’s announcement to permanently close the Janakipuram railway gate from March 15, had caused concern among the local residents.

“It is crucial to note that students from Marakathapuram, Kandambakkam and Janakipuram villages, along with residents from surrounding areas, rely on this route to reach Kandamanadi Government High School and Kandamanadi Primary Health Centre for various services including deliveries. Closure of this gate will undoubtedly lead to significant inconvenience and potential safety hazards,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ravikumar said essential facilities including the PHC, post office, Veterinary hospital and Cooperative Bank were situated in the area, and redirecting traffic to the flyover at Janakipuram could significantly increase the risk of accidents.

Hence, the decision to close the Janakipuram gate should be postponed until a suitable alternative route is identified by the Railway authorities, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.