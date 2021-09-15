Villupuram district gears up for local body elections

Collector D. Mohan inspecting the Arignar Anna Govt. College on Tuesday.

VILLUPURAM

15 September 2021 03:13 IST

Collector inspects preparations in counting centres

Collector D. Mohan inspected the preparations at the counting centre located in the Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram on Tuesday for the upcoming rural local body polls in the district.

The Collector also inspected the facilities being prepared at educational institutions in Kaanai and Mugaiyur blocks.

He inspected the strongroom in the arts college premises and directed officials to ensure ramps in all centres for disabled persons; uninterrupted power supply and drinking water amenities; separate passage for political party agents; and seating arrangements with physical distancing. The district will witness elections to about 6,097 posts in two phases on October 6 and 9.

Mr. Mohan said 2,948 polling booth will be set up across the district for the rural local body polls. Of this as many as 694 booths have been identified as vulnerable and critical.

As per the voter list, 13,83,687 rural voters in the district will be exercising their franchise. Men voters account for 6,87,420, women, 6,96,115 and others 152.