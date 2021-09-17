Villupuram Collector reviews arrangements for rural local body polls

VILLUPURAM

17 September 2021 15:37 IST

The district will witness elections to 6,097 posts in two phases on October 6 and 9

Collector D. Mohan on Friday inspected the arrangements at the counting centre set up at the Government Higher Secondary School in Marakkanam in Villupuram district, for the upcoming rural local body polls. Mr. Mohan, accompanied by Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, and senior officials, checked the availability of basic amenities like power and water and arrangements for setting up strong rooms and counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements at the centre.

Later, the Collector inspected vulnerable polling booth set up at Singanur and Veppery in Marakkanam block. He directed officials to strengthen security and ensure cameras were installed inside the booths to ensure free and fair elections.

Mr. Mohan said 2,948 polling booth will be set up across the district for the rural local body polls. Of these, 694 booths have been identified as vulnerable and critical.

As per the voter list, 13,83,687 rural voters in the district will be exercising their franchise. Male voters account for 6,87,420, female, 6,96,115 and others 152.