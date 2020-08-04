Villagers obstruct burial of nurse who died of COVID-19

Ranipet

04 August 2020 00:11 IST

As tension prevails, Ranipet administration intervenes

Tension prevailed in Navalpur, Ranipet district, on Monday evening after some villagers tried to obstruct the burial of a 34-year-old nurse who died of COVID-19 during the early hours of Sunday, at a cemetery in the village. The burial was finally conducted after intervention from the Ranipet district administration.

N. Archana, wife of B. Reuben Rajkumar and who was working as a nurse at the Arcot Government Hospital, died of COVID-19 on August 2. The couple have a son studying in Class 3.

“The burial was supposed to be conducted at a cemetery in Navalpur. District administration officials inspected the spot and said that the burial site should be 12 feet deep. Everything was done as per norms. However, when we went there, the former chairman of Ranipet, along with a few others, obstructed the officials and volunteers from the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi from doing so,” said Vinobha Jayakumar, the victim’s father-in-law.

Advertising

Advertising

He said he was saddened to see some police officers too taking the side of the chairman and the others. “Finally , some officials from the local administration reached the spot. The burial was held in the evening following their intervention,” added Mr. Jayakumar.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ranipet District Collector S. Divyadarshini said a few people did not want the burial to be held there. “We are taking legal action against the persons who created the issue. Till date, 40 COVID-19-related deaths have taken place in the district and there has been no problem during their burial,” she said.

Ms. Archana was working at the Arcot Government hospital for the last four years. “She used to accompany doctors for carrying out funerals of COVID-19 patients. She did not have any symptoms. On Saturday morning, she said she was feeling unwell and we took her to the Christian Medical College. She passed away early on Sunday. Only after her death did we know that she was suffering from COVID-19,” added Mr. Jayakumar.