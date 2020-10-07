Vijayakant hospitalised

CHENNAI

07 October 2020 00:46 IST

DMDK founder and actor Vijayakant was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayakant and his wife Premalatha were discharged only last week after being treated for the COVID-19 infection.

Following certain health issues, Mr. Vijayakant’s family brought him to the hospital at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He has been admitted in the hospital on the advice of the doctors and his health condition is being evaluated, sources said.

