Tamil NaduCHENNAI 07 October 2020 00:46 IST
Vijayakant hospitalised
Updated: 07 October 2020 00:46 IST
DMDK founder and actor Vijayakant was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday.
Mr. Vijayakant and his wife Premalatha were discharged only last week after being treated for the COVID-19 infection.
Following certain health issues, Mr. Vijayakant’s family brought him to the hospital at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. He has been admitted in the hospital on the advice of the doctors and his health condition is being evaluated, sources said.
