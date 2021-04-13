Veteran journalist Srinivasan passes away

CHENNAI

13 April 2021 00:53 IST

GNS worked at The Hindu for 30 years

Veteran journalist G.N. Srinivasan, who served The Hindu for 30 years from 1953, passed away at his son’s home in Mylapore on Monday. Known as GNS among friends and the many journalists he groomed, he entered his centenary year in October 2020.

His daughter Sandhya Ravi Mohan said Srinivasan died of age-related ailments and that he was active till the end. She recalled that her father had interacted with former Chief Ministers Kamaraj, M. Karunanidhi and M.G. Ramachandran and travelled with them. He had also covered the proceedings of the Sarkaria Commission instituted in 1976 and his balanced reporting of the proceedings was appreciated.

Hailing from Palayur village in Mayavaram, Srinivasan studied in The Hindu High School in Triplicane and completed his graduation in Economics from Pachaiappa’s College.

GNS started his career in The Indian Express as a stenographer and later became a reporter. He joined The Hindu based on his reporting of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s visit to Chennai in 1953. After he retired from the newspaper, he served as legal correspondent with the Press Trust of India for five years. GNS had also served as president and treasurer of the Madras Reporters Guild.

The Madras Reporters Guild (Chennai Nirubargal Sangam) condoled the death of Srinivasan.

In a release, they said GNS was among those who spoke during the inauguration of the building of the Madras Reporters Guild at Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai in 2011.