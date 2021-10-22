Venu Srinivasan appointed goodwill envoy to Republic of Korea

Consul General Young-seup Kwon presenting the title to Venu Srinivasan on Thursday.

CHENNAI

22 October 2021 01:02 IST

Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Motor Company and managing trustee of Srinivasan Services Trust, was appointed as the Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea on Thursday at a function in the city.

The title was presented by Young-seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai. He was chosen in recognition of his efforts to foster enhanced friendship and cooperation between India and Korea. He has been presented with several prestigious titles from the country, including a distinguished civilian honour the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit (Heung-In Medal), Honorary Commanding Officer, Honorary Citizen of Busan from the Busan metropolitan city, and the Goodwill Envoy for Public Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea.

A press release said he had enhanced cultural exchanges between Korea and India by the dissemination of the Korean language ‘Hangul’ in south India, through the InKo Centre, a non-profit society, established in 2006.

