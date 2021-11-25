Vellore SP arrests three robbers after a brief chase

Vellore

25 November 2021 01:04 IST

They have been lodged in Vellore prison

Three robbers were arrested after a brief chase by the Superintendent of Police (SP) and his escort team near the old bus terminus on Anna Salai here on Wednesday.

The police said S. Lingeshwaran, 18; P. Kishore, 20; and P. Balaji, 18, were robbing people of their belongings under the pretext of drawing tattoos. All of them hail from Old Town near the Fort. Earlier, they had robbed some persons of cell phones, wallets and gold chains.

On Wednesday, as some persons rejected their offer of tattoos, the three pulled out knives and sickles and robbed them of their belongings. When they raised an alarm, the trio tried to escape, before the SP and his escort team cornered them.

A case has been registered, and they have been lodged in the Vellore prison, the police said.