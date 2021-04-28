Vellore records 395 fresh COVID-19 cases

Penalty for disobedience: A Vellore Corporation official imposing fine on the occupants of a vehicle for violation of COVID-19 safety norms on Tuesday.

VELLORE

28 April 2021 00:32 IST

23,031 persons have been discharged till date; active cases in the district stand at 2,403

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 25,807 with 395 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 23,031 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 2,403. The district's death toll is 373.

In Ranipet district, 272 cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 19,684. In Tirupattur district, 174 new cases were reported and the total number of positive cases stood at 9,559.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruvannamalai district, 296 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 23,163. Out of this, 20,876 persons have been discharged.