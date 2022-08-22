Vellore logs eight fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

There were eight new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,935 on Monday.

With a total of 56,722 persons having been discharged, the district has 50 active cases. Ranipet reported 14 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,918. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,979.

In Tiruvannamalai, nine fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,057. Out of these, 67,325 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 47.