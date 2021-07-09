Vellore logs 47 new cases

VELLORE

09 July 2021 23:24 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,326 with 47 new cases reported on Friday.

While a total 45,855 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 401. The district's death toll is 1,070.

In Ranipet district, 44 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 41,381. In Tirupattur district, 24 new cases were reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stood at 27,756.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 90, taking the total number of cases to 50,547. Out of this, 48,683 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1,246.