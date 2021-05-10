Vehicle movement along border districts remains low

Villupuram district police personnel checking vehicles at the interstate border near Gorimedu in Puducherry after the fortnight-long lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 came into force on Monday.

Coimbatore

10 May 2021 23:51 IST

Police present at checkposts bordering neighbouring States of Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry

Movement of vehicles along the districts bordering neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry was low on Monday when Tamil Nadu imposed a fortnight long intense lockdown to combat COVID-19.

In Hosur, company vehicles plied with exemption given to continuous processing industries to continue work albeit with 50% workforce.

In the TN-Kerala border in Coimbatore district, Revenue Department officials said that the traffic was minimal as both states went into lockdown and made e-pass mandatory for interstate travels.

At Walayar, the main interstate border, a joint team of the police, Revenue and Health Departments checked vehicles which entered Tamil Nadu. “Vehicles plying for essential services and medical emergencies were permitted. Goods vehicles were also allowed,” said R. Srinivasulu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Perur sub-division.

Periyanaickenpalayam DSP G. Krishnamoorthy said that very few vehicles passed through the intestate border at Anaikatti.

In Valparai sub-division, which has four interstate borders, officials allowed local people involved in agriculture related works in both states to cross the borders, said Valparai DSP M. Vivekanandan.

Police presence at all border checkposts and across the Nilgiris was stepped up. All non-essential travel into and out of the district was stopped.

People requiring medical treatment either in Coimbatore, Sultan Bathery in Kerala or Chamrajanagar in Karnataka would be allowed if they possessed the relevant permits issued by the Zonal Medical Officer, officials said.

Tamil Nadu’s border with Puducherry was sealed in the districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi.

While people scrambled at the interstate borders to enter Cuddalore and Villupuram from 6 a.m., the police turned them away after 12 p.m.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said that about 1,500 police personnel were deployed across the district in three shifts to implement the restrictions. The police sealed 11 entry points at the border with Puducherry.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian appealed to people to remain indoors and not to venture out without any valid reason, failing which stern action would be taken.