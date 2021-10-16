Vegetable prices skyrocket in Koyambedu this festive season

Supply deficit: Wholesale traders said the dip in arrivals from neighbouring States resulted in the hike.

Tomatoes are priced at ₹60-₹65 a kg while onions cost ₹45 a kg

The cost of some of the staple vegetables, particularly tomatoes and onions, have skyrocketed at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex this festive season. Incessant rains in major producing States and shortage in supply have led to the steep rise in prices over the past few days, traders said.

On Friday, a kilogram of tomatoes was priced ₹60-₹65. Similarly, the price of onions had jumped to ₹45 a kg.

Wholesale traders said the dip in arrivals from neighbouring States, such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, had sent the price of tomato spiralling for the past few days. The market, which is a hub for perishable goods, received only 60-70% of its usual supply.

Moreover, the available stock of tomatoes was also being diverted to Kolkata during the festive season. Wholesalers expect the price to drop by ₹10-20 a kg next week.

G.D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Periyar Market, said the market received nearly 3,500-4,000 tonnes of vegetables, which was about 1,000 tonnes short of the usual supply. Sales at the wholesale market was dull on Friday as there were less takers due to the holidays.

“We must have more cold storage facilities in the city and peripheral areas for local produce in order to control prices during periods of shortage,” he said.

There was a shortage in the the supply of onions also, as only 50% of the trucks from Maharashtra arrived at the market.

P. Sukumar, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants’ Association, said: “We are managing with onion stock from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, prices of some vegetables like carrots, beans and small onions have also shot up close to ₹50 a kg. It may take a few more days for the cost of vegetables to stabilise.”