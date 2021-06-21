VCK welcomes proposals in Governor’s address

CHENNAI

21 June 2021 23:27 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday welcomed the Governor’s address in the State Assembly.

He hoped that the State government would ensure that creation of smaller cities around bigger cities will be done without causing any hardship to the people.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that it was appreciable that there was a commitment to fill backlog vacancies for Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribed in State government departments.

“I welcome this announcement. VCK had made this demand to the AIADMK government as well and we are happy that the new DMK government has listened to it,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan welcomed the setting up of an economic advisory council consisting of renowned economists. “The announcement that those who studied in Tamil medium will get first priority in government jobs gives hope to Tamil enthusiasts,” he added.