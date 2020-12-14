VCK to protest against Adani, Ambani groups of companies

CHENNAI

14 December 2020 00:09 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan has announced protests on December 14 against Adani and Ambani groups of companies, calling for boycott of their products.

Alleging that the Centre’s three farm legislations favoured the capitalists, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “We will urge people to boycott products and organisations of Adani and Ambani groups as called for by the farmers’ organisations protesting in Delhi.”

The VCK would stage protests in front of Reliance supermarkets, petrol bunks and shops selling Jio products and call for boycott of its products, he said.

The party also passed six resolutions calling for appropriate strategies to counter “religious and sectarian” forces in Tamil Nadu and opposing corporates that would benefit from farm laws.

The party criticised the Tamil Nadu government “for not taking enough steps” to prevent crimes against Dalits. It opposed the Central Vista project citing the economic difficulties facing the country.