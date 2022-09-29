VCK seeks support from DMK, MDMK and Congress for demonstration against RSS march

We want to show the unity of working classes against those who use religion to divide the masses through this human chain demonstration for social harmony, says party founder Thol. Thirumavalavan

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
September 29, 2022 00:48 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan’s call for a human chain demonstration to propagate social harmony to counter Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s march at around 50 places in Chennai has received support from smaller political organisations and parties representing minorities such as Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, SDPI and other organisations including the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam and the May 17 movement.

However, Mr. Thirumavalavan has also sought participation from secular parties such as the DMK, the Congress and the MDMK. “We want to show the unity of working classes against those who use religion to divide the masses through this human chain demonstration for social harmony. We invite all our allies – DMK, INC and MDMK – and other democratic and secular forces to participate,” he said.

He claimed that the ‘sanathana’ forces were trying to divide the society and destroy social harmony every day. “If we don’t stop these forces in their tracks, we will be witness to what we find in North Indian States,” he added.

