VCK chief clarifies on viral video

CHENNAI

01 December 2021 00:55 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday refuted the criticism that he mistreated his cadre when he walked on the chairs to reach his car. In a video, the VCK chief was seen stepping on the chairs pulled by the party cadre to prevent his feet from getting wet.

He said he was merely trying to avoid stepping on the water as he was on his way to catch a flight to New Delhi.

Mr. Thirumavalavan told reporters that those who made an issue out of this had nothing to speak on people’s problems. “Some people hate me politically. It is not in my nature to mistreat my cadres,” he said. Later, he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her not to introduce a bill privatising nationalised banks during the winter session of Parliament. He said Ms. Sitharaman informed that though the bill had been listed, it had not been approved by the cabinet. He also said she had promised to help Tamil Nadu, which has been affected by the rain.

