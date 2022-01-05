VCK, AIADMK stage walk out of TN Assembly, boycott Governor’s speech in House

CHENNAI

05 January 2022 14:01 IST

VCK floor leader M. Sinthanai Selvan attempted to speak, and leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami began reading from a prepared text even though he was not allowed to speak; both parties staged a walk out

Legislators of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), one of the ruling DMK’s allies and the principal Opposition party, AIADMK, staged a walk out of the TN Assembly and boycotted the first speech of Governor R.N. Ravi to the House on Wednesday.

Just as the Governor was about to commence his speech, VCK floor leader M. Sinthanai Selvan (Kattumannarkoil) rose and attempted to speak but was not allowed by the Speaker. Mr. Selvan was seen making certain remarks before he led his party members to stage a walk out.

Likewise Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami rose and began reading out from a prepared text even though he was not allowed to speak. Not heeding the speech being delivered by the Governor, Mr. Palaniswami continued to read out his speech for a few minutes. Later, he led his party members in a walk out. Members of both parties boycotted the entire speech of the Governor.

Earlier, the Governor was escorted into the House by Speaker M. Appavu and others, and after the singing of the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu.