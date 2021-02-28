Tamil Nadu28 February 2021 10:48 IST
Vanniyar Reservation Act 2021, Gazette notification
Updated: 01 March 2021 07:02 IST
The internal reservation Bill, envisaging 10.5% quota for Vanniyars in education and employment within the reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBC) and De-notified Communities (DNC), has received the assent of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
The assent was given on Friday (February 26), according to a notification published in the Gazette of the State government. The gazette notification was also issued on the same day.
Click here to read the gazette notification.
