Vanniyar quota: Madras High Court verdict unacceptable, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI:

01 November 2021 14:02 IST

‘State must appeal in SC’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said that the State Government should appeal against the Madras High Court’s verdict declaring the 10.5% internal reservations for Vanniyars within MBC quota as ‘unconstitutional’ in the Supreme Court.

He termed the verdict “unacceptable” contending that such questions were not raised by the Madras High Court or Supreme Court against internal reservations for Muslims or Arundhathiyars, provided in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, “who had understood the need for such a reservation despite the fact that the law was passed by the previous [AIADMK] government”, has the “duty and responsibility” to reinstate internal quota for Vanniyars within MBC by taking all legal and political steps.

“Lakhs of Vanniyars have been admitted to educational institutions and have taken up jobs through these reservations. Madras High Court has delivered a verdict without taking into account their future,” said Dr Ramadoss.

According to him, all reservations provided thus far have been based on caste census undertaken in 1931 and data compiled by Backward Class commissions based on 1931 caste census.

“It is based on this data, the 10.5% reservations for Vanniyars within MBC quota was also provided. The questions raised by Madras High Court are against social justice. It could pose a danger to reservations of other communities too. The State Government must prepare a strong response to the questions raised in the verdict,” he said.

The PMK leader said similar questions were raised against the 69% reservations in Tamil Nadu by those against social justice but the Supreme Court in 2010 rejected them.