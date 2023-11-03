Vaiko urges govt., police to prevent violence against Dalits

November 03, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

MDMK founder Vaiko on Thursday condemned the violent assault on two Dalit youths by those belonging to an intermediate caste in Tirunelveli district and urged the Tamil Nadu government and police to nip such incidents in the bud.

In a statement, he elaborated on the violence unleashed on the Dalit youths and termed the incident unpardonable. “Such barbaric attack by a few people could disturb the harmony between various communities,” he contended.

The Tamil Nadu government, Tirunelveli district administration and police should take steps so that such incidents could be nipped in the bud. Mr. Vaiko also insisted for vigilant steps against such incidents.

