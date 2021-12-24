Vadivelu admitted to hospital with COVID-19

Actor Vadivelu. Credit: File photo

CHENNAI

24 December 2021 18:16 IST

He recently returned from London and was administered the test at the airport.

Actor Vadivelu has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19. Hospital sources said his condition was stable.

The actor had returned on Thursday from London after a film shoot. On arrival, he was tested at the airport, sources said.

