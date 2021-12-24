Tamil NaduCHENNAI 24 December 2021 18:16 IST
Comments
Vadivelu admitted to hospital with COVID-19
Updated: 24 December 2021 19:00 IST
He recently returned from London and was administered the test at the airport.
Actor Vadivelu has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19. Hospital sources said his condition was stable.
The actor had returned on Thursday from London after a film shoot. On arrival, he was tested at the airport, sources said.
More In Chennai Movies Tamil Nadu
Read more...