US Consulate General, Chennai celebrates International Education Week

CHENNAI

17 November 2020 15:50 IST

To help students in higher education, the US Consulate General will hold a number of webinars and panel discussions from November 17 to 23. These are being held as part of ‘International Education Week,’ a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to give students an overview about what could be in store for them when they go abroad to study, according to a press release.

US Consul General Judith Ravin launched International Education Week-- the theme of which is ‘Engaged, Resilient, Global’--and noted how there has been an increase in student visa interviews in November.

“In South India, the Education USA centers are located in Chennai and Bengaluru and they can be contacted at Chennai@educationusa.org and Bangalore@educationusa.org”, the release said.

Students can participate for free in the programmes to be held and register for the events online. For details, visit: https://educationusa.state.gov/