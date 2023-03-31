ADVERTISEMENT

Urbanrise acquires land parcel from Mahindra Life Spaces

March 31, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Urbanrise intends to build around 2,000 plus units; work will commence in August and the units will be priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹90 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

Urbanrise, an Alliance Group Company, has acquired 9.24 acres of land parcel from Mahindra Life Spaces.

The company will be developing 2 million sq. ft of high-rise apartment at Mahindra World City, earmarking an investment of ₹700 crore. The firm intends to build around 2,000 plus units and will be commencing construction work in August. The project is expected to be completed by 2026. The units will be priced from ₹45 lakh and will go up to ₹90 lakh.

Commenting on this land acquisition, Manoj Namburu – Chairman and Managing Director of Urbanrise, said: “Urbanrise has projects on all major neighborhoods in and around Chennai and with this new project, we will reach out to the homebuying community in and around Mahindra World City on the G.S.T. Road.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new residential community will house futuristic and innovative amenities and is expected generate a top line of ₹1,200 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US