University teachers stage protest demanding career advancement scheme for colleagues in aided colleges

December 28, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Association of University Teachers staged a demonstration in front of the Directorate of College Education on Wednesday demanding that the career advancement scheme (CAS) benefits be given to aided colleges faculty as well.

The faculty in government colleges were provided their CAS benefits but the government withheld the benefits for teachers in aided colleges, initially citing lack of finances.

Meanwhile, two days ago, the University of Madras issued a circular to aided colleges asking them to abide by the Government Order No. 5 issued in 2021 with regard to the appointment of associate professors.

The order had provided a detailed method of recruitment. University Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri said often the faculty at the associate professor level were appointed without following norms.