ADVERTISEMENT

University teachers stage protest demanding career advancement scheme for colleagues in aided colleges

December 28, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of University Teachers staged a demonstration in front of the Directorate of College Education on Wednesday demanding that the career advancement scheme (CAS) benefits be given to aided colleges faculty as well.

The faculty in government colleges were provided their CAS benefits but the government withheld the benefits for teachers in aided colleges, initially citing lack of finances.

Meanwhile, two days ago, the University of Madras issued a circular to aided colleges asking them to abide by the Government Order No. 5 issued in 2021 with regard to the appointment of associate professors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The order had provided a detailed method of recruitment. University Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri said often the faculty at the associate professor level were appointed without following norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US