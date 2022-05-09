Tamil Nadu

Two youth die in road accident

Two youth died of injuries they sustained in an accident near Flagstaff Road on Sunday night.

The police said the two had snatched a cellphone from a pedestrian near Secretariat and fled the spot on a high-end bike. They were driving in a rash manner, lost control of the bike and rammed a wall. The police shifted the grievously injured victims to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where they died.

Related Topics
Chennai
crime
road accident
Read more...