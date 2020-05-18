Two more PILs filed in Madras High Court to postpone Class X exams

CHENNAI

18 May 2020 19:30 IST

Litigants say lack of public transport will increase absenteeism

Two more public interest litigation petitions have been filed in the Madras High Court against the State government’s decision to go ahead with its plan to conduct Class X board examinations from June 1, though the lockdown to fight COVID-19 was extended till May 31.

The cases are expected to be listed before Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth. Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers’ Association president A. Mayavan and activist V. Elankeeran have moved court through their counsels V. Arun and M.L. Ravi.

In his affidavit, the activist said it may not be appropriate to commence the examinations from June 1 when public transport was yet to resume in full. He feared that the number of absentees would be more if the examinations were conducted from June 1 and insisted on postponing them.

Another Division Bench led by Justice Sathyanarayanan last week dismissed as withdrawn a similar PIL petition filed by advocate S. Stalin Raja, after observing that the case was filed without doing even basic research expected of a lawyer.