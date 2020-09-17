Two-language policy will continue in State, reiterates CM

CHENNAI

17 September 2020 00:51 IST

We will decide on NEP based on committees’ reports, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

The AIADMK and the State government would continue to follow only the two-language policy in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami reiterated in the Assembly on Wednesday.

However, he did not accept the demand of the DMK to pass a resolution in the House on this and on [opposing] the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), prompting members of the principal opposition party to stage a walkout.

“This is the National Education Policy. When it is a policy, it has to be assessed. Expert committees have been constituted by the Higher and School Education Departments to assess the policy. Based on the report of these committees, we can decide,” Mr. Palaniswami said while replying to DMK president M.K. Stalin, who raised the issue in the House during Zero Hour.

Earlier, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan elaborated on the government’s stand and underlined the fact that the Chief Minister had, on multiple occasions, reiterated this to the Centre.

Congress whip S. Vijayadharani (Vilavancode), IUML legislator K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker (Kadayanallur) and AIADMK MLA M. Thamimun Ansari (Nagapattinam), too, opposed the National Education Policy.