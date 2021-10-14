Two held for murder of history-sheeter in Manali

CHENNAI

14 October 2021 01:21 IST

The Manali police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter.

The accused were identified as Vicky alias Vignesh, 26, and Sathish Kumar, 27, of Chinna Sekadu.

The police identified the victim as Kutty alias Rajasekar, 26, of Edapalayam, Manali. He was an accused in the murder of one Gopal from 2018 and had come out on bail. On Monday, he was consuming alcohol with his associates Vicky and Sathish. A quarrel broke out among them in which Kutty was stabbed to death.

