Two Dalit youth killed and three others injured in group clash near Arakkonam

RANIPET

08 April 2021 14:19 IST

They were attacked by Vanniyars; SP says it was not caste clash but ego issue

Two Dalit youth were killed and three others were injured after a clash broke out between Dalits and Vanniyars in Guruvarajanpettai near Arakkonam on Wednesday night.

Following the incident, the VCK charged that the murders had been committed by those who feared losing the election. The party has announced protests in all district headquarters on April 10.

According to police, a group of youngsters from the Dalit community were riding through to Guruvarajanpettai when another group from Vanniyar community rode past them.

Police claim that an argument broke out between the youngsters and supporters gathered on both sides. “The Dalit youngsters tried to leave the place, but they were rounded up and attacked with sharp weapons. Two Dalits - Arjunan (26) from Soghanur village and Suriya (26) from Sembedu village - were killed and three of their friends - Madhan, Vallarasu, and Soundarajan - were injured, said police.

The Arakkonam Taluk police were informed about the incident and they rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Tiruttani government hospital . Four persons have been detained in connection with the case.

Following the death of youngsters, a group of villagers staged a road roko in Soghanur village on Wednesday night, demanding action against the attackers.

Ranipet Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar went to the spot and pacified the residents. “This is not a caste clash, but the outcome of an ego issue,” claimed the officer.

Meanwhile.VCK leader Thol Thirumalvalavan reacted in a tweet stating - “Two youngmen murdered in Soganur, near Arakkonam. 3 others are in hospital in a critical state. Caste-fanatics committed these murders out of the fear of losing in election.VCK demands arrest PMK caste fanatics and sand Mafia gangs. We'll hold demos on April 10 at all district headquarters.”