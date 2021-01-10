Two children drown in temple pond
On the evening of January 9, the children went to the Eswaran temple in Sithalingamadam, where they fell into the pond and drowned while taking a dip.
Two children drowned the pond of a temple at Sithalingamadam near Villupuram on the night of January 9. The victims were identified as M. Keerthana, 12 and K. Mahalakshmi, 5.
According to the police, Keerthana, a student of class VII in a private school in Hosur in Krishnagiri district, had come to her grandmother’s house in Sithalingamadam for the holidays. Mahalakshmi was a student of class I studying in a private school in Thiruvennainallur.
When they failed to return after sometime, the families launched a search and found their bodies floating in the pond. A case has been registered.