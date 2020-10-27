Two BJP cadre assaulted by VCK men

MADURAI

27 October 2020

Two BJP cadre were reportedly assaulted by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi members near Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday.

Police said that VCK functionaries, led by Pandiammal, had gathered near the old Ramanathapuram Collectorate building to stage a protest. At that time, two BJP cadre, Ananda Vijayan and Thangam, who had come to the Collectorate, were beaten up by the VCK members.

Police, who were present there, detained the VCK members. Tallakulam police are investigating.