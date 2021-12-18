Two associates of former Minister booked for cheating

CHENNAI

18 December 2021 00:19 IST

The Tiruvallur District Crime Branch police on Friday booked a case against two associates of former AIADMK Minister B.V.Ramana for cheating a job aspirant after receiving money to get him appointment in transport corporation.

According to the complainant P.Balakrishnan, 35, of Villupuram district, C.Annamalai, an AIADMK functionary received ₹ 3.5 lakh from him at the MLA’s office in Tiruvallur in 2015 for getting him employment as an electrician in a transport corporation. While he was receiving the money, the former minister’s personal assistant Sivaprakasam was also present. From 2015, they kept putting off returning the amount and did not get him the job as promised, he alleged.

The complaint was lodged with Tiruvallur SP R.V.Varun Kumar. The complaint was forwarded to the District Crime Branch. A case has been booked on Annamalai and Sivaprakasam under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (Punishment for Criminal Breach of Trust) of IPC.

