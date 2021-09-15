TUFIDCO is nodal agency for State’s flagship urban development scheme

CHENNAI

15 September 2021 01:06 IST

It will cover all 121 municipalities and 528 town panchayats

The Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) would be the nodal agency for the implementation of the ‘Kalaignar Nagarpura Mempattu Thittam’ (KNMT), a new scheme announced by the State government for urban development.

The ambitious scheme that is to be implemented on a total outlay of ₹1,000 crore during 2021-22 would cover all 121 municipalities and 528 town panchayats, since Smart Cities Mission, AMRUT has extensively covered Municipal Corporations and major towns. TUFIDCO would act as the Fund Management Agency of the KNMT fund and would appraise the projects for the scheme, call for tenders for studies and preparation of DPRs, execute/terminate deeds, contracts and agreements, among other functions.

According to the guidelines issued on Tuesday, an Urban Development Plan (UDP) would be prepared for each urban body following a detailed survey so as to assess the present availability of basic infrastructure and the gaps to be fulfilled. “A City Water Balance Plan will be prepared for each urban local body. Similar survey and assessment of the gaps will be undertaken for all needed components of the ULBs concerned,” reads the guidelines.

Based on the UDP, basic needs would be assessed and works would be taken up to fulfil the infrastructure gaps — be it water supply, street lights, roads/streets and lanes, community infrastructure, such as community halls, markets, libraries/knowledge centres, among others.

A five-member Project Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee headed by the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department will decide the sub allocation to municipalities and town panchayats.