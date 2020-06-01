TTV expresses concern over pay cuts

CHENNAI

01 June 2020 00:20 IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V.Dhinakaran on Sunday expressed concern over reports of pay cut for employees of the State Transport Corporations.

This would come in the way of resumption of transport services. So the State government should give full pay to the employees, he said in a couple of tweets.

Advertising

Advertising