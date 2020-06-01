Tamil Nadu

TTV expresses concern over pay cuts

CHENNAI 01 June 2020 00:20 IST
Updated: 01 June 2020 00:20 IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V.Dhinakaran on Sunday expressed concern over reports of pay cut for employees of the State Transport Corporations.

This would come in the way of resumption of transport services. So the State government should give full pay to the employees, he said in a couple of tweets.

Advertising
Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...