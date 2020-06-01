Tamil NaduCHENNAI 01 June 2020 00:20 IST
Comments
TTV expresses concern over pay cuts
Updated: 01 June 2020 00:20 IST
The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V.Dhinakaran on Sunday expressed concern over reports of pay cut for employees of the State Transport Corporations.
This would come in the way of resumption of transport services. So the State government should give full pay to the employees, he said in a couple of tweets.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...