TTDC to launch boating service in Valangulam tank: Minister

Valangulam is developed by the Coimbatore Corporation under the Smart Cities Mission. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

April 17, 2022 14:23 IST

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) would soon launch boating service in Valangulam, Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan told journalists here on Sunday.

The TTDC had inspected Valangulam and Periyakulam – tanks developed by the Coimbatore Corporation under the Smart Cities Mission – and chose to launch the service in Valangulam first. The TTDC would inspect the Singanallur tank to study why boating was suspended and then take a decision, he said in response to a question.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for keeping the boating jetty and Valangulam clean, it would be the Coimbatore Corporation’s responsibility. The TTDC, nevertheless, would take steps to promote responsible tourism.

Mr. Mathiventhan was here to unveil photographs of popular tourist spots that the TTDC had placed at the Coimbatore airport. The idea was to promote popular tourist spots in Coimbatore and across the State, he said and added that the TTDC would next place photographs of such scenic, tourist spots at the Chennai airport.

At the Coimbatore airport, domestic and international tourists would get to photographs of traditional dance forms – Karagattam, Mayilattam, Puraviattam, etc. and tourist spots in the hills – Megamalai, Valparai and Ayyarpadi and a few others, dams like Aliyar, and religious places like Marudhamalai Subramanya Swamy temple, Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Srirangam among others. There were also photos of wildlife.

He said the Tourism Department would like tourists who were thronging various places after the COVID-19 lockdown to still follow precautionary steps like wearing mask and using sanitiser.

Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowment Department Secretary B. Chandramohan and Director of Tourism Sandeep Nanduri were present during the unveiling ceremony.