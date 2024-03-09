TRB yet to release timeline for college teachers recruitment exams

March 09, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Though the higher education department announced that 4,000 teachers would be recruited in colleges earlier this year there has been no indication that the exams would be conducted, complain government job aspirants.

The Teachers Recruitment Board released a tentative planner on January 10. According to the planner, the notification for the exams was supposed to be issued in February, and the exams were scheduled for June for the post of assistant professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education.

A series of orders were issued in 2022 detailing how the recruitment would be done.

The exams were much awaited as recruitment had been postponed for several years. With the state government launching new colleges and scores of new courses almost every year for the past five, six years, the vacancies have been increasing.

In a government order issued on November 8 last year the higher education department had acknowledged the huge backlog of vacancies and poinyed out that recruitment had not happened since 2015.

At the time the GO was issued the department acknowledged that there were 7,198 vacancies. Also the state had 184 government arts and science colleges, the order stated. It also said that in the State around 55,000 candidates were PhD degree holders as annually around 5,000 candidates received the doctoral degree from arts snd sciences universities.

The department had announced that it had decided to allow qualified guest lecturers to write the examination.

