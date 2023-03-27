Top T.N. news developments today

March 27, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments to look out for on March 27, 2023

Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings. Greater Chennai Corporation to present budget for 2023-24. Puducherry Congress to stage fast to protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP. University of Madras to offer 9 more UG and PG programmes through online mode from next year. A week-long children’s literary festival, in a first-of-its-kind initiative by the school education department, begins today in Chennai. T.N. Untouchability Eradication Front to stage protest demonstration condemning the killing of a man, who had a love marriage, in Krishnagiri recently. Police start using Face Recognition Software while conducting vehicle checks in the Tiruchi region to look for possible suspects in criminal cases. Bomb hurled at a house in Melur, no one injured. HC Madurai Bench to hear a PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to upgrade a PHC in Othakadai to a taluk level hospital. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu / Chennai

