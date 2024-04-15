April 15, 2024 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address an election rally at Ambasamudram this evening. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is to campaign for Vaithilingam, and he is also scheduled to campaign in Neyveli. BJP president J.P. Nadda to participate in road show for Namassivayam. AIADMK leader Palaniswami to campaign in Kancheepuram, Chennai Central and Chennai South constituencies today. The police registered two cases against K. Annamalai for campaigning after 10 p.m. District election officials start visiting houses in streets with low turnout to request residents to vote on Friday. The drive to be conducted for three days. MDMK leader Vaiko to campaign in Erode. Case registered against a person for collecting voters’ details in a form distributed by Congress in Virudhunagar. Central GRP arrested two persons who kidnapped a baby boy from the central station after the autorickshaw man alerted the Ennore police.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.