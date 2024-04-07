April 07, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Tambaram GRP seized nearly ₹4 crore from three history sheeters who were attempting to take cash for election related work for a BJP candidate. BJP president J.P. Nadda to address election meetings at Ariyalur and Karur. He is also to take part in the roadshow at Tiruchi in the evening for which police permission has been denied. BJP national president J.P. Nadda poll campaign in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to campaign in Puducherry for Congress candidate. Lok.Sabha polls - Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman is campaigning in Krishnagiri District on Sunday. MDMK general secretary Vaiko campaigns in Tiruchi on Sunday. Chennai Metro Rail’s first TBM which went underneath the Adyar River has finally crossed the banks of the river after months of tunnelling and will make a breakthrough near the bridge shortly. Six more polling stations added in Puducherry. Work to construct a multi modal logistics park has commenced at Mappedu.

