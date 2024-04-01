April 01, 2024 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST

Controversy over a play that allegedly distorts Ramayana at Pondicherry University drama festival, authorities form enquiry committee. Chennai Metro Rail plans to step up vigil along OMR as many of their cables are being stolen from the construction sites. Puducherry CM campaign in Uppalam. Annamalai press meet in Coimbatore. DMDK leader Premallatha to campaign in Tiruchi constituency. DMK leader Kanimozhi to campaign for Vijay Vasanth in Kanniyakumari. Leopard found dead in Talavadi forest range. Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency Returning Officer receives Form 12 D from over 1,900 senior citizens above 85 years and more than 1,700 eligible voters with disability in the constituency expressing their willingness to cast their vote through postal ballot Political writings still found in certain locations of Anna Salai. A 70-year-old was found murdered by unidentified persons at a nursery in Nandambakkam. Kundrathur police registered a case and launched a hunt to trace the suspects.

